Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym pool tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage car wash area clubhouse e-payments guest parking key fob access online portal trash valet

If you are looking for the largest floor plans in Melbourne, exceptional service, and the best value in apartment home living within walking distance of the soft sandy beaches... look no further. The Brittany Apartment Homes are just minutes from NASA, KSC, Patrick AFB, I-95, Melbourne International Airport, and the downtown and business areas. Choose from two or three bedroom apartment homes that include an all electric gourmet kitchen, a formal dining room, huge walk in closets, and spacious countertops and cabinets. Residents enjoy amenities like a junior Olympic-size pool with a sun deck, sand volleyball, a tennis court, and a car care facility. Sit on your screened-in patio or out by the lake, and enjoy the tranquility The Brittany has to offer.