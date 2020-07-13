All apartments in Indialantic
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:56 PM

The Brittany

1874 Brittany Dr · (619) 332-2459
Location

1874 Brittany Dr, Indialantic, FL 32903

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Brittany.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
trash valet
If you are looking for the largest floor plans in Melbourne, exceptional service, and the best value in apartment home living within walking distance of the soft sandy beaches... look no further. The Brittany Apartment Homes are just minutes from NASA, KSC, Patrick AFB, I-95, Melbourne International Airport, and the downtown and business areas. Choose from two or three bedroom apartment homes that include an all electric gourmet kitchen, a formal dining room, huge walk in closets, and spacious countertops and cabinets. Residents enjoy amenities like a junior Olympic-size pool with a sun deck, sand volleyball, a tennis court, and a car care facility. Sit on your screened-in patio or out by the lake, and enjoy the tranquility The Brittany has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 refundable deposit up to two months' rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions and weight limit
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight limit
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Brittany have any available units?
The Brittany doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indialantic, FL.
What amenities does The Brittany have?
Some of The Brittany's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Brittany currently offering any rent specials?
The Brittany is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Brittany pet-friendly?
Yes, The Brittany is pet friendly.
Does The Brittany offer parking?
Yes, The Brittany offers parking.
Does The Brittany have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Brittany does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Brittany have a pool?
Yes, The Brittany has a pool.
Does The Brittany have accessible units?
Yes, The Brittany has accessible units.
Does The Brittany have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Brittany has units with dishwashers.
Does The Brittany have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Brittany has units with air conditioning.
