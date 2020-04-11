All apartments in Hypoluxo
Hypoluxo, FL
7020 Half Moon Circle
Last updated April 11 2020 at 4:47 AM

7020 Half Moon Circle

7020 Half Moon Circle · (561) 540-8122
Location

7020 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL 33462

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
pool table
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
FURNISHED TURNKEY DIRECT INTRACOASTAL WATERVIEW CONDO AT HALF MOON BAY. Half Moon Bay Hypoluxo is a superb Intracoastal waterfront community with resort ambiance featuring ocean breezes and leisure strolls along the sand beach. There are two lovely heated pools, hot tub, saunas, promenade lounge deck and gazebo along the waterfront. The clubhouse is inviting and comfortable and the scene of the many eclectic parties sponsored by the community Social Committee. 2 heated pools, hot tub, sauna, sundeck on intracoastal, billiard room, clubhouse, tennis courts... All of this in a gated community close to all that the Palm Beaches offer...beaches, shopping, entertainment, restaurants...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 Half Moon Circle have any available units?
7020 Half Moon Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7020 Half Moon Circle have?
Some of 7020 Half Moon Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7020 Half Moon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7020 Half Moon Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 Half Moon Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7020 Half Moon Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hypoluxo.
Does 7020 Half Moon Circle offer parking?
No, 7020 Half Moon Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7020 Half Moon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7020 Half Moon Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 Half Moon Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7020 Half Moon Circle has a pool.
Does 7020 Half Moon Circle have accessible units?
No, 7020 Half Moon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 Half Moon Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7020 Half Moon Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7020 Half Moon Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7020 Half Moon Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
