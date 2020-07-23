Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Hutchinson Island South, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hutchinson Island South renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also e... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
8224 S Ocean Drive
8224 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
8212 sqft
Published rental rate is a Weeklyrate. Monthly rate is $40,000. Ultra luxurious Custom home w/the finest of features gives you the opportunity to put your feet in the sand of the Atlantic Ocean.
19 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
28 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
7 Units Available
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1259 sqft
Close to I-95 with access to Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie High School. Apartments include breakfast bars and custom cabinetry. Property amenities include lake views, outdoor exercise station and two tennis courts.

1 Unit Available
River Park
310 Shady Lane
310 Northeast Shady Lane, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2039 sqft
OCEAN ACCESS KEY WEST STYLE HOME - OPEN CONCEPT WITH FANTASTIC RIVER VIEWS FROM MASTER, LIVING ROOM, GUEST ROOM, SCREENED PORCH AND OF COURSE THE DOCK!! CUSTOM CBS HOME W METAL ROOF, REAL WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL

1 Unit Available
2783 SE Bluem Way
2783 Southeast Bluem Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2111 sqft
Located in the Sandpiper Bay area with easy access to US 1, PSLBlvd. and all shopping facilities.

1 Unit Available
1600 NE Dixie Highway
1600 Northeast Dixie Highway, Rio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Charming ground level condo w/ water views being offered for rent fully furnished/turnkey! Located in River Club Condo, this 2BR/2BA condo features an open floor plan and beautiful updates.

1 Unit Available
360 Ashley Street
360 Ashley Street, Indian River Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
988 sqft
This delightful home located in Fort Pierce FL is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 988sqft.

1 Unit Available
2507 S Indian River Drive
2507 South Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
6343 sqft
Waterfront Sanctuary! Spectacular 4/2+2 half and cabana baths on 2+ Acres. 1926 Mediterranean Retreat on the Indian River.
67 Units Available
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1369 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! NOW OPEN! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal tour or virtual tour. Click Here to View our Virtual Tour Live in the heart of it all at Sonceto.
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 Unit Available
Oakland Park District
507 S. 8th St #A
507 South 8th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. - Property is a downstairs apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with beautiful hardwood floors. Property has a shed for additional (shared) storage space. Huge fenced in yard. Small dogs ok.

1 Unit Available
River Park
136 SE Prima Vista - 1
136 Southeast Prima Vista Boulevard, River Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
2/1 SFH No HOA Tenant pays all utilties Pets allowed with restrictions WD Hookups 136 SE Prima Vista Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL is a single family home that contains 790 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

1 Unit Available
2934 SW Sunset Trace Circle
2934 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1236 sqft
This is a 2-bed/2.5-bath townhome at Sunset Trace in Palm City. Upgrades include wood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and more.

1 Unit Available
River Park
107 SE Lucero - 1
107 Southeast Lucero Drive, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1326 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 1 covered carport large corner lot yard beautiful trees and home inside has a mid century modern look No pets allowed Tenant responsible for all utilities Electric, water & cable No Pets allowed First, Last & Security deposit due

1 Unit Available
868 Canary Terrace
868 Southwest Canary Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1780 sqft
Don't let the outside of this home deceive you! Walk into this beautiful 3/2/1 with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. You'll love the large bonus room and split bedrooms. Tile and new wood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
St. Lucie Village
3772 Outrigger Court
3772 Outrigger Drive, St. Lucie Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3564 sqft
Fully Furnished home on the Indian River Lagoon with dock and great views . This 3 bedroom offers many updates including custom wood floors and tile.Kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms, all updated .

1 Unit Available
1250 SE Parkview Place
1250 Southeast Parkview Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1508 sqft
Season, Short Term, or Annual Furnished or Unfurnished. Very Rare Spacious 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Condominium in Stuart, Martin County Schools. Close to the Atlantic Ocean and the Beautiful Beaches of the Treasure Coast.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hutchinson Island South, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hutchinson Island South renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

