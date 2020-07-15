8224 S Ocean Drive

Amenities
Ultra luxurious Custom home w/the finest of features gives you the opportunity to put your feet in the sand of the Atlantic Ocean. Open Kit plan w/Quartzite, Porcelain & Carrara Marble. Imported French Oak Wood Floors/w Marble inlays, Expresso station,Butlers Pantry, Custom Appls, Dual sided Fireplace, 3 laundry areas, Game & Billiards Room with wet Bar, Steam Sauna, Outdoor Fireplace with disappearing edge Pool & Hot Tub, Sundeck & River Paddle boards. Rental price is wkly can be rented 2 wks. Published rate is weekly rate.