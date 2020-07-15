All apartments in Hutchinson Island South
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:11 PM

8224 S Ocean Drive

8224 South Ocean Drive · (855) 901-1112
Location

8224 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL 34957

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

5 Bed · 9 Bath · 8212 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Ultra luxurious Custom home w/the finest of features gives you the opportunity to put your feet in the sand of the Atlantic Ocean. Open Kit plan w/Quartzite, Porcelain & Carrara Marble. Imported French Oak Wood Floors/w Marble inlays, Expresso station,Butlers Pantry, Custom Appls, Dual sided Fireplace, 3 laundry areas, Game & Billiards Room with wet Bar, Steam Sauna, Outdoor Fireplace with disappearing edge Pool & Hot Tub, Sundeck & River Paddle boards. Rental price is wkly can be rented 2 wks. Published rate is weekly rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8224 S Ocean Drive have any available units?
8224 S Ocean Drive has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8224 S Ocean Drive have?
Some of 8224 S Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8224 S Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8224 S Ocean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8224 S Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8224 S Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutchinson Island South.
Does 8224 S Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8224 S Ocean Drive offers parking.
Does 8224 S Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8224 S Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8224 S Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8224 S Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 8224 S Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 8224 S Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8224 S Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8224 S Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8224 S Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8224 S Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
