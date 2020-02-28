All apartments in Hunters Creek
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:12 AM

5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE

5581 Los Palma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5581 Los Palma Vista Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with wood style flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5581 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
