Hunters Creek, FL
5130 Alavista Dr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:33 AM

5130 Alavista Dr

5130 Alavista Drive · (407) 796-1915
Location

5130 Alavista Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2350 sqft

Amenities

pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Two Story 4 bed 3 bath home with screened in pool. The rent includes ground maintenance and pool service. Home designed with an open floor plan, allowing the living and dining areas to flow together. kitchen overlooks family room and pool lanai. Laminate flooring throughout with tile in wet areas. No rear neighbors, house backs up to a conservation area. Hunter's Creek is one of the best locations in Orlando. Close to main roads, shopping and dining. Home is in located in quiet community with mature landscape throughout, tennis courts, playground, parks and walking paths. There are seven parks in Hunter's Creek that are available to all residents. Some feature solar shaded structures. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 Alavista Dr have any available units?
5130 Alavista Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5130 Alavista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Alavista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 Alavista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5130 Alavista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 5130 Alavista Dr offer parking?
No, 5130 Alavista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5130 Alavista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 Alavista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 Alavista Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5130 Alavista Dr has a pool.
Does 5130 Alavista Dr have accessible units?
No, 5130 Alavista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 Alavista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5130 Alavista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5130 Alavista Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5130 Alavista Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
