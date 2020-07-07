5130 Alavista Dr

Amenities

Beautiful Two Story 4 bed 3 bath home with screened in pool. The rent includes ground maintenance and pool service. Home designed with an open floor plan, allowing the living and dining areas to flow together. kitchen overlooks family room and pool lanai. Laminate flooring throughout with tile in wet areas. No rear neighbors, house backs up to a conservation area. Hunter's Creek is one of the best locations in Orlando. Close to main roads, shopping and dining. Home is in located in quiet community with mature landscape throughout, tennis courts, playground, parks and walking paths. There are seven parks in Hunter's Creek that are available to all residents. Some feature solar shaded structures. Call today to schedule a showing!