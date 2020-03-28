All apartments in Hunters Creek
Last updated March 28 2020 at 5:15 AM

4927 Terra Vista

4927 Terra Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

4927 Terra Vista Way, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Landlord will consider a pet. $350 one time pet fee and $35/month extra rent.
Fenced yard in Hunters Creek. Walking distance to West Creek elementary and parks. New refrigerator and glass top range and carpeting in January 2 2017

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4927 Terra Vista have any available units?
4927 Terra Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 4927 Terra Vista have?
Some of 4927 Terra Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4927 Terra Vista currently offering any rent specials?
4927 Terra Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4927 Terra Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 4927 Terra Vista is pet friendly.
Does 4927 Terra Vista offer parking?
Yes, 4927 Terra Vista offers parking.
Does 4927 Terra Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4927 Terra Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4927 Terra Vista have a pool?
No, 4927 Terra Vista does not have a pool.
Does 4927 Terra Vista have accessible units?
No, 4927 Terra Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 4927 Terra Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4927 Terra Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 4927 Terra Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4927 Terra Vista has units with air conditioning.
