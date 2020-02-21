All apartments in Hunters Creek
Hunters Creek, FL
4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE
4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE

4914 Alavista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4914 Alavista Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal. The interior is lined with hardwood style and tile flooring, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE have any available units?
4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4914 ALAVISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
