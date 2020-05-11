All apartments in Hunters Creek
Last updated May 11 2020 at 6:06 AM

4542 CHALFONT DRIVE

4542 Chalfont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4542 Chalfont Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Clean Spacious and beautiful back yard facing the rather large pond in the neighborhood this nice 1-story Morrison home, has a nice size screened porch, neutral colors, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE have any available units?
4542 CHALFONT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE have?
Some of 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4542 CHALFONT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4542 CHALFONT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

