Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
4530 CHALFONT DRIVE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4530 CHALFONT DRIVE
4530 Chalfont Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4530 Chalfont Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
LAKEFRONT 4 bedroom, 3 bath with Granite Countertops, Appliances and whole-house Porcelain tile. Hunters Creek Schools. Small pet ok.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
250
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE have any available units?
4530 CHALFONT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hunters Creek, FL
.
What amenities does 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE have?
Some of 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4530 CHALFONT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4530 CHALFONT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
