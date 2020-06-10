All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 4433 Lake Calabay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
4433 Lake Calabay Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:10 AM

4433 Lake Calabay Drive

4433 Lake Calabay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4433 Lake Calabay Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available 7/2/2020.
Spectacular 5 bedroom/ 3.5 bathroom Pool home in the most desirable Dr. Phillips with a spacious loft above 3 Car Garage. Comes with all appliances. Pool maintenance and lawn maintenance are not included in the rent.
This beautiful pool home is located in the highly desired gated community of Lake Calabay in Hunter's Creek. Seated on 0.28 acres, the property boasts mature landscaping with fruit trees, well-maintained lawn and shrubbery, and a renovated pool and spa. The exterior of the home is meticulously cared for, and was repainted very recently. Just inside the front door you are greeted with a foyer and Great Room flooded with natural light from the French doors and large windows. The Master Bedroom features large closets and an oversized bathroom with bay window and garden tub. Hunter's Creek is consistently voted as one of the best places to live not just in Orlando, but the entire United States. This property offers convenient access to John Young Pkwy, SR 417, Osceola Pkwy, Florida's Turnpike, and other major roadways. The subdivision is also within close range of all of Hunter's Creek many amenities including basketball and tennis courts, walking/ biking trails, shopping centers, community centers, golf courses, highly rated schools, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4433 Lake Calabay Drive have any available units?
4433 Lake Calabay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 4433 Lake Calabay Drive have?
Some of 4433 Lake Calabay Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4433 Lake Calabay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4433 Lake Calabay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4433 Lake Calabay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4433 Lake Calabay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 4433 Lake Calabay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4433 Lake Calabay Drive offers parking.
Does 4433 Lake Calabay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4433 Lake Calabay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4433 Lake Calabay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4433 Lake Calabay Drive has a pool.
Does 4433 Lake Calabay Drive have accessible units?
No, 4433 Lake Calabay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4433 Lake Calabay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4433 Lake Calabay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4433 Lake Calabay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4433 Lake Calabay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 BedroomsHunters Creek 2 Bedrooms
Hunters Creek 3 BedroomsHunters Creek Apartments with Pool
Hunters Creek Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLZephyrhills, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Davenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College