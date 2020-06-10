4433 Lake Calabay Drive

Amenities

Available 7/2/2020.

Spectacular 5 bedroom/ 3.5 bathroom Pool home in the most desirable Dr. Phillips with a spacious loft above 3 Car Garage. Comes with all appliances. Pool maintenance and lawn maintenance are not included in the rent.

This beautiful pool home is located in the highly desired gated community of Lake Calabay in Hunter's Creek. Seated on 0.28 acres, the property boasts mature landscaping with fruit trees, well-maintained lawn and shrubbery, and a renovated pool and spa. The exterior of the home is meticulously cared for, and was repainted very recently. Just inside the front door you are greeted with a foyer and Great Room flooded with natural light from the French doors and large windows. The Master Bedroom features large closets and an oversized bathroom with bay window and garden tub. Hunter's Creek is consistently voted as one of the best places to live not just in Orlando, but the entire United States. This property offers convenient access to John Young Pkwy, SR 417, Osceola Pkwy, Florida's Turnpike, and other major roadways. The subdivision is also within close range of all of Hunter's Creek many amenities including basketball and tennis courts, walking/ biking trails, shopping centers, community centers, golf courses, highly rated schools, and much more.