3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, lots of outdoor space, and a screened-in patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home. Make this your home and apply today!