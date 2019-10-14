All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE
Last updated October 14 2019 at 9:51 PM

3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE

3197 Timucua Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3197 Timucua Circle, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, lots of outdoor space, and a screened-in patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE have any available units?
3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE have?
Some of 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3197 TIMUCUA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 BedroomsHunters Creek 2 Bedrooms
Hunters Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHunters Creek Apartments with Garage
Hunters Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLZephyrhills, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Davenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College