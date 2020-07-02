2762 RUNYON CIRCLE

Amenities

A beautiful 3 bedrooms with AN OFFICE/DEN, 2.5 bathroom POOL HOME, just under 2200 sqft located in a GATED DEVLIN GREEN GOLF COMMUNITY in highly demanded HUNTER'S CREEK. Very open and spacious with high ceilings. This gorgeous 2 STORY property offers MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS and the other 2 bedrooms and a loft/playroom upstairs....it also offers a nice and open entry through double front doors, combo FORMAL living and dining room, great size family room leading to the patio and pool area through sliding doors also open to the kitchen offering newer appliances and lot of counter top....separate breakfast room with lot of windows and natural light...large master bedroom leading to the patio and pool area also through the sliding doors, offering his and hers closets...master bathroom offers duel vanities and very large counter top, with separate shower and shower install...GREAT SCHOOLS... Close to everything you need and want...minutes from The Loop Mall, International Airport, Theme parks, hospital, shops, restaurants, and employers! POOL maintenance is included in the rent. Call today to schedule a showing before it's gone.