Hunters Creek, FL
2762 RUNYON CIRCLE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

2762 RUNYON CIRCLE

2762 Runyon Circle · (407) 948-2401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2762 Runyon Circle, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A beautiful 3 bedrooms with AN OFFICE/DEN, 2.5 bathroom POOL HOME, just under 2200 sqft located in a GATED DEVLIN GREEN GOLF COMMUNITY in highly demanded HUNTER'S CREEK. Very open and spacious with high ceilings. This gorgeous 2 STORY property offers MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS and the other 2 bedrooms and a loft/playroom upstairs....it also offers a nice and open entry through double front doors, combo FORMAL living and dining room, great size family room leading to the patio and pool area through sliding doors also open to the kitchen offering newer appliances and lot of counter top....separate breakfast room with lot of windows and natural light...large master bedroom leading to the patio and pool area also through the sliding doors, offering his and hers closets...master bathroom offers duel vanities and very large counter top, with separate shower and shower install...GREAT SCHOOLS... Close to everything you need and want...minutes from The Loop Mall, International Airport, Theme parks, hospital, shops, restaurants, and employers! POOL maintenance is included in the rent. Call today to schedule a showing before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE have any available units?
2762 RUNYON CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE have?
Some of 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2762 RUNYON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2762 RUNYON CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
