Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym pool internet access pet friendly volleyball court

Beautiful First Floor Remodeled 1/1 Condo @ Hunters Creek ! - Upgraded Kitchen, New Ceramic Like Wood Floors and New Painting, Large Condo. Gated community with night security in a desirable and convenient location, close to the Loop, and the parks. Community features include a community pool, fitness center, business center with internet, and sand volleyball court. Washer and dryer and water are included in rent.

HOA approval required.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2738645)