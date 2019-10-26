All apartments in Hunters Creek
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702

14340 Fredricksburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14340 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
14340 Fredricksburg Drive, Unit 702 - Must see Condo, hard wood floors, water view and garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5175443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 have any available units?
14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
Is 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 currently offering any rent specials?
14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 pet-friendly?
No, 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 offer parking?
Yes, 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 offers parking.
Does 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 have a pool?
No, 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 does not have a pool.
Does 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 have accessible units?
No, 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 does not have accessible units.
Does 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 does not have units with air conditioning.

