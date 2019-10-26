Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702
14340 Fredricksburg Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
14340 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
14340 Fredricksburg Drive, Unit 702 - Must see Condo, hard wood floors, water view and garage.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5175443)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 have any available units?
14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hunters Creek, FL
.
Is 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 currently offering any rent specials?
14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 pet-friendly?
No, 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek
.
Does 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 offer parking?
Yes, 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 offers parking.
Does 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 have a pool?
No, 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 does not have a pool.
Does 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 have accessible units?
No, 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 does not have accessible units.
Does 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14340 Fredricksburg Dr. 702 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Hunters Creek 1 Bedrooms
Hunters Creek 2 Bedrooms
Hunters Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Hunters Creek Apartments with Garage
Hunters Creek Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Viera West, FL
Lockhart, FL
Azalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FL
Goldenrod, FL
Davenport, FL
Highland City, FL
Orange City, FL
Fern Park, FL
Dade City, FL
Heathrow, FL
Windermere, FL
DeBary, FL
Fuller Heights, FL
Minneola, FL
The Villages, FL
Titusville, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
Rollins College