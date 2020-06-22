All apartments in Hunters Creek
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:18 AM

14036 Fairway Island Drive

14036 Fairway Island Drive · (407) 509-3369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14036 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to the heart of Hunters Creek. This unit is located on the 3rd floor and has been upgraded The kitchen has stainless steel appliances .The living area has laminate flooring and the 2 bedrooms have carpet. The balcony over looks the pond and there is some storage space on the porch. Audubon Villas is a gated community with exquisite views, picturesque landscaping and tranquil lakes that will make you forget that you are within minutes of great shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents enjoy featured amenities that include a fitness center, tennis courts, fully equipped athletic club, indoor racquetball court, a business center, a lakeside swimming pool, heated spa and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14036 Fairway Island Drive have any available units?
14036 Fairway Island Drive has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14036 Fairway Island Drive have?
Some of 14036 Fairway Island Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14036 Fairway Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14036 Fairway Island Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14036 Fairway Island Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14036 Fairway Island Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14036 Fairway Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14036 Fairway Island Drive does offer parking.
Does 14036 Fairway Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14036 Fairway Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14036 Fairway Island Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14036 Fairway Island Drive has a pool.
Does 14036 Fairway Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 14036 Fairway Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14036 Fairway Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14036 Fairway Island Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14036 Fairway Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14036 Fairway Island Drive has units with air conditioning.
