14036 Fairway Island Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

Welcome to the heart of Hunters Creek. This unit is located on the 3rd floor and has been upgraded The kitchen has stainless steel appliances .The living area has laminate flooring and the 2 bedrooms have carpet. The balcony over looks the pond and there is some storage space on the porch. Audubon Villas is a gated community with exquisite views, picturesque landscaping and tranquil lakes that will make you forget that you are within minutes of great shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents enjoy featured amenities that include a fitness center, tennis courts, fully equipped athletic club, indoor racquetball court, a business center, a lakeside swimming pool, heated spa and more.