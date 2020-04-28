13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812

Amenities

Updated condo located in amazing location in Orlando! - This is a one bedroom and one bathroom condo located on the first floor with a back porch. This condo was recently renovated with new carpet flooring, kitchen cabinets, bathroom, and wall paint. This unit is very spacious for a one bedroom condo. The living room area has a very open layout. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops.



This condo is in a gated community in Hunters Creek. This community has many amenities such as a swimming pool with a jacuzzi, gym, tennis courts and more. Hunters Creek is a centralized part of Orlando with easy access to the main highways, shopping centers, local attractions and more.



