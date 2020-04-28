All apartments in Hunters Creek
13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812
Last updated April 28 2020

13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812

13929 Fairway Island Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

13929 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Updated condo located in amazing location in Orlando! - This is a one bedroom and one bathroom condo located on the first floor with a back porch. This condo was recently renovated with new carpet flooring, kitchen cabinets, bathroom, and wall paint. This unit is very spacious for a one bedroom condo. The living room area has a very open layout. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops.

This condo is in a gated community in Hunters Creek. This community has many amenities such as a swimming pool with a jacuzzi, gym, tennis courts and more. Hunters Creek is a centralized part of Orlando with easy access to the main highways, shopping centers, local attractions and more.

(RLNE2821599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 have any available units?
13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 have?
Some of 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 currently offering any rent specials?
13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 is pet friendly.
Does 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 offer parking?
No, 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 does not offer parking.
Does 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 have a pool?
Yes, 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 has a pool.
Does 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 have accessible units?
No, 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 does not have accessible units.
Does 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13929 Fairway Island Dr Unit 812 does not have units with air conditioning.

