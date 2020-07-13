13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is the one you've been waiting for! This stately 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home offers formal dining room, open living room, and check out that large eat-in kitchen! Your downstairs master retreat with tray ceiling awaits, and quiet mornings spent on the semi-private patio will be yours. Within walking distance to The Village at Hunter's Creek, you'll enjoy great dining, shopping, and events without the hassle of traffic! Easy access to the 417 means theme parks; recreation, UCF and downtown Orlando aren't far away. Don't let this one get away!