13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE

13812 Beauregard Place · No Longer Available
Location

13812 Beauregard Place, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
This is the one you've been waiting for! This stately 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home offers formal dining room, open living room, and check out that large eat-in kitchen! Your downstairs master retreat with tray ceiling awaits, and quiet mornings spent on the semi-private patio will be yours. Within walking distance to The Village at Hunter's Creek, you'll enjoy great dining, shopping, and events without the hassle of traffic! Easy access to the 417 means theme parks; recreation, UCF and downtown Orlando aren't far away. Don't let this one get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE have any available units?
13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE have?
Some of 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE offers parking.
Does 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE have a pool?
No, 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
