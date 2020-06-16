All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 13300 Colony Square Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
13300 Colony Square Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:21 AM

13300 Colony Square Drive

13300 Colony Square Drive · (352) 336-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13300 Colony Square Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Conveniently located near I-4, State Rd. 528, the Florida Turnpike, and just minutes from Orlando's theme parks. Right around the corner from our location, you will find highly rated schools, championship golf, fabulous shopping, and fine dining. Our gated community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans and impeccably designed interiors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13300 Colony Square Drive have any available units?
13300 Colony Square Drive has a unit available for $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13300 Colony Square Drive have?
Some of 13300 Colony Square Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13300 Colony Square Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13300 Colony Square Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13300 Colony Square Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13300 Colony Square Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 13300 Colony Square Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13300 Colony Square Drive does offer parking.
Does 13300 Colony Square Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13300 Colony Square Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13300 Colony Square Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13300 Colony Square Drive has a pool.
Does 13300 Colony Square Drive have accessible units?
No, 13300 Colony Square Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13300 Colony Square Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13300 Colony Square Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13300 Colony Square Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13300 Colony Square Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13300 Colony Square Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Hunters Creek, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 BedroomsHunters Creek 2 Bedrooms
Hunters Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHunters Creek Apartments with Garage
Hunters Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLZephyrhills, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Davenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity