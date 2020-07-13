Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry cc payments e-payments guest parking

Oakwood Village Apartments is located on County Line Road and the corner of U.S. 19 in Hudson. We are convenient to beaches, shopping, and dining- just minutes from Spring Hill, Tarpon Springs and Weeki Wachi Springs. Enjoy country living in our quiet community that is central to shopping and local businesses. Our single-story, garden-style Hudson apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Hudson near Weeki Wachi Springs.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Oakwood Village is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Hudson employers, and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our Hudson apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Oakwood Village is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.