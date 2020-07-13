All apartments in Hudson
Find more places like Oakwood Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hudson, FL
/
Oakwood Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Oakwood Village

18933 Quercus Dr · (415) 877-6379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hudson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18933 Quercus Dr, Hudson, FL 34667

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 00060 · Avail. now

$649

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakwood Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
Oakwood Village Apartments is located on County Line Road and the corner of U.S. 19 in Hudson. We are convenient to beaches, shopping, and dining- just minutes from Spring Hill, Tarpon Springs and Weeki Wachi Springs. Enjoy country living in our quiet community that is central to shopping and local businesses. Our single-story, garden-style Hudson apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Hudson near Weeki Wachi Springs.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Oakwood Village is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Hudson employers, and easy access to public transportation. \n\nNot only are our Hudson apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Oakwood Village is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55
Move-in Fees: $250-$500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Lot parking.
Storage Details: Attic Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakwood Village have any available units?
Oakwood Village has a unit available for $649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Oakwood Village have?
Some of Oakwood Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakwood Village currently offering any rent specials?
Oakwood Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakwood Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakwood Village is pet friendly.
Does Oakwood Village offer parking?
Yes, Oakwood Village offers parking.
Does Oakwood Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oakwood Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakwood Village have a pool?
No, Oakwood Village does not have a pool.
Does Oakwood Village have accessible units?
No, Oakwood Village does not have accessible units.
Does Oakwood Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Oakwood Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Oakwood Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oakwood Village has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Oakwood Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hudson 1 BedroomsHudson 2 Bedrooms
Hudson Apartments with BalconyHudson Apartments with Parking
Hudson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity