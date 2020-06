Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table tennis court

1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH FURNISHED 5TH FLOOR CONDO OVERLOOKING LAGOON AND GULF OF MEXICO. TAKE A WALK ON THE NATURE TRAIL OR TRY A GAME OF TENNIS BEFORE YOU JUMP IN THE POOL OR ON THE BEACH .TRY OUT THE FITNESS CENTER AND SEE WHAT IS GOING ON AT THE RECREATION FACILITIES, POOL TABLES AND ANY OTHER GAMES. PARKING PASS IS REQUIRED FROM THE GUARD AT THE GUARD HOUSE BEFORE ENTRY INTO THE COMPLEX. UNDER BUILDING PARKING SPACE AVAILABLE. GREAT GETAWAY AND CLOSE TO THE BENATI INSTITUTE.