Home
/
Hudson, FL
/
13322 BRIGHAM LANE
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:38 AM
13322 BRIGHAM LANE
13322 Brigham Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
13322 Brigham Lane, Hudson, FL 34667
Berkley Village
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home, Porcelain tile throughout! Granite Kitchen & Baths counter tops! Enclosed In ground Pool!
This home will not last.. Call for a viewing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13322 BRIGHAM LANE have any available units?
13322 BRIGHAM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hudson, FL
.
What amenities does 13322 BRIGHAM LANE have?
Some of 13322 BRIGHAM LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13322 BRIGHAM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13322 BRIGHAM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13322 BRIGHAM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13322 BRIGHAM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hudson
.
Does 13322 BRIGHAM LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13322 BRIGHAM LANE offers parking.
Does 13322 BRIGHAM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13322 BRIGHAM LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13322 BRIGHAM LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13322 BRIGHAM LANE has a pool.
Does 13322 BRIGHAM LANE have accessible units?
No, 13322 BRIGHAM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13322 BRIGHAM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13322 BRIGHAM LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13322 BRIGHAM LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13322 BRIGHAM LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
