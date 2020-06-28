All apartments in Hudson
Find more places like 13211 Sumpter Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hudson, FL
/
13211 Sumpter Circle
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

13211 Sumpter Circle

13211 Sumpter Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hudson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13211 Sumpter Circle, Hudson, FL 34667
Clayton Village

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13211 Sumpter Circle have any available units?
13211 Sumpter Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
Is 13211 Sumpter Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13211 Sumpter Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13211 Sumpter Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13211 Sumpter Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13211 Sumpter Circle offer parking?
No, 13211 Sumpter Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13211 Sumpter Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13211 Sumpter Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13211 Sumpter Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13211 Sumpter Circle has a pool.
Does 13211 Sumpter Circle have accessible units?
No, 13211 Sumpter Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13211 Sumpter Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13211 Sumpter Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13211 Sumpter Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13211 Sumpter Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakwood Village
18933 Quercus Dr
Hudson, FL 34667

Similar Pages

Hudson 1 BedroomsHudson 2 Bedrooms
Hudson Apartments with ParkingHudson Dog Friendly Apartments
Hudson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College