13123 Sheridan Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:36 PM

13123 Sheridan Drive

13123 Sheridan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13123 Sheridan Drive, Hudson, FL 34667
Clayton Village

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13123 Sheridan Drive have any available units?
13123 Sheridan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
Is 13123 Sheridan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13123 Sheridan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13123 Sheridan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13123 Sheridan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13123 Sheridan Drive offer parking?
No, 13123 Sheridan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13123 Sheridan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13123 Sheridan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13123 Sheridan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13123 Sheridan Drive has a pool.
Does 13123 Sheridan Drive have accessible units?
No, 13123 Sheridan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13123 Sheridan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13123 Sheridan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13123 Sheridan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13123 Sheridan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
