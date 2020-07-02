All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1

9744 Emerald Berry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9744 Emerald Berry Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Brand New Home in the desired area of Winter Garden. 3 bedrooms, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave, Range, Refrigerator, Washer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 have any available units?
9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 have?
Some of 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9744 Emerald Berry Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

