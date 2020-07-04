9630 Woodcrane Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool media room pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous Lake View Modern Home x Rent @ Watermark close to Parks ! - Gorgeous Lake View Wood Floors Modern Home x Rent @ exclusive Watermark community. This property is highly efficient insulated which brings your electric bill down. Amenities include Clubhouse, 2 Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Park, Lake, Outdoor Amphitheater plus a Community Pool, Playground, Kid's Splash Pad, Parks and Lakeside Village Shopping Center with Publix Supermarket.

Watermark is also close to Disney's Magic Kingdom, Orange County National Golf Center, and Disney Golf Courses.

Great school district:

Elementary School: Keene Crossing Elementary

Middle School: Bridgewater Middle

High School: West Orange High



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3488918)