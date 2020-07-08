All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated May 14 2020

9415 Komika Lane

9415 Komika Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9415 Komika Ln, Horizon West, FL 34787
Lake Avalon Groves

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathrooms - Flex Space - Car Garage - 2,216 Sq Ft. DR Horton - Bellake Model First floor flex room that could be used as dining room, study or playroom. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops. All high quality stainless steal appliances are included. The open floor plan allows access from the kitchen to the breakfast room and family room. Tile throughout the first floor. Covered lanai with pavers. Second floor has a large master suite with dual sinks, shower and large walk in closet. 2 more bedrooms with bathroom 2, dual sinks, tub with shower. Laundry is also conveniently placed on the second floor. Situated on a picturesque setting of over 1,400 acres and more than a dozen lakes and clear water ponds, Waterleigh is located just a short drive to nearby shopping, dining and major entertainment attractions. The design and development of the community reflects the natural environments of both land and water. Rolling terrain with low-lying marshes, beautiful scenic lakes and ponds creates a fresh living environment that respects and embraces these wonderful community qualities. The community garden, mini-golf, sports fields, and two resort style clubhouse amenity centers provide a comforting and fun-filled community environment. This is the perfect place for your family to call home!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9415 Komika Lane have any available units?
9415 Komika Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 9415 Komika Lane have?
Some of 9415 Komika Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9415 Komika Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9415 Komika Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9415 Komika Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9415 Komika Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 9415 Komika Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9415 Komika Lane offers parking.
Does 9415 Komika Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9415 Komika Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9415 Komika Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9415 Komika Lane has a pool.
Does 9415 Komika Lane have accessible units?
No, 9415 Komika Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9415 Komika Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9415 Komika Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9415 Komika Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9415 Komika Lane has units with air conditioning.

