9157 Leeland Archer Blvd. Orange

4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage for Rent at 9157 Leeland Archer Blvd, Orlando, FL 32836, - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath home at Newberry Park. Master split, Family room open to eat-in-kitchen with walk-in pantry, inside laundry, Dining and living rooms, double garage. Community pool. The property is centrally located with easy access to S.R 535 and toll Rd 429. Schools, shopping, and closed to major tourist attractions.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.



Driving Directions:

Drive on I-4 going West, take Exit 68 for SR 535 towards Lake Buena Vista, turn Left onto SR 535 towards Winter Garden, turn Left on McComack then turn left onto Leeland Archer and follow the numbers.



(RLNE5612536)