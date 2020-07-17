9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL

Amenities

More pictures to some soon. Stunning upgraded Windermere Trail modern home in upscale neighborhood, zone for great school, Windermere High School. SPACIOUS, open floor plan. Wood flooring and tiles, NO CARPET in the house. Easy Care and pets friendly. Guest bedroom downstair can be used as home office. Fully fence back yard and Lanai Enclosed with privacy and enjoyable outdoor living. Ceiling fan with remote control in all rooms and lanai. Crown molding and Backsplash in kitchen, Dining room with COFFER ceiling, Chef's Kitchen with GRANITE countertops, large walk-in pantry, second floor OVERSIZED great room with storage closet, master room with TRAY ceiling. The master room has French doors that give access to a spa-inspired bath, complete with soaking tub and a large walk-in closet, The laundry room with front load washer and dryer, cabinet and sink. Community Amenities: Resort style pool with a lovely view of Lake Reams, splash pad, two-cabanas, playground, walking trail around the beautiful lake, two separate dog parks (large and small dogs), enjoy watching Disney Fireworks, Windermere Trails is situated next to an excellent shopping center, Lakeside Village Center, Disney World and the Winter Garden Village. Close to major expressways including Interstate-4, the Florida Turnpike, SR 429 and SR 408; convenient drive to downtown Orlando and area attractions and theme parks.