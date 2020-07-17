All apartments in Horizon West
9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL

9055 Horizon Pointe Trail · (413) 726-4414
Location

9055 Horizon Pointe Trail, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3651 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
More pictures to some soon. Stunning upgraded Windermere Trail modern home in upscale neighborhood, zone for great school, Windermere High School. SPACIOUS, open floor plan. Wood flooring and tiles, NO CARPET in the house. Easy Care and pets friendly. Guest bedroom downstair can be used as home office. Fully fence back yard and Lanai Enclosed with privacy and enjoyable outdoor living. Ceiling fan with remote control in all rooms and lanai. Crown molding and Backsplash in kitchen, Dining room with COFFER ceiling, Chef's Kitchen with GRANITE countertops, large walk-in pantry, second floor OVERSIZED great room with storage closet, master room with TRAY ceiling. The master room has French doors that give access to a spa-inspired bath, complete with soaking tub and a large walk-in closet, The laundry room with front load washer and dryer, cabinet and sink. Community Amenities: Resort style pool with a lovely view of Lake Reams, splash pad, two-cabanas, playground, walking trail around the beautiful lake, two separate dog parks (large and small dogs), enjoy watching Disney Fireworks, Windermere Trails is situated next to an excellent shopping center, Lakeside Village Center, Disney World and the Winter Garden Village. Close to major expressways including Interstate-4, the Florida Turnpike, SR 429 and SR 408; convenient drive to downtown Orlando and area attractions and theme parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL have any available units?
9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL have?
Some of 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL has a pool.
Does 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 9055 HORIZON POINTE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
