9033 Pinch Shot Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction tennis court

New Construction 5BR/3BA , No one ever lived in this home .

Formal office on the first floor. Large families will enjoy this spacious two-story, five bedroom, three bathroom home. The roomy kitchen leads into a family room and breakfast nook. There is even a loft that provides additional space. The floorplan also includes a front porch, back patio, and a two car, rear load garage. New washer and dryer. a large kitchen island overlooking the family room that acts as the heart of the home.

Lawn care included, save utility cost with the solar system installed,

House located in the hottest communities and Top rated school, in the Heart of horizon's West just minutes from the Town Center Village. Surrounded by Panther Lake Golf Course, this community is designed with an active lifestyle in mind . With easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and more...