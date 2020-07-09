All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

9015 Pinch Shot Drive

9015 Pinch Shot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9015 Pinch Shot Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
New Construction 5BR/3BA , sitting in a beautiful corner Lot.
Formal office on the first floor. Large families will enjoy this spacious two-story, five-bedroom, three-bathroom home. The roomy kitchen leads into a family room and breakfast nook. There is even a loft that provides additional space. The floorplan also includes a front porch, back patio, and a two car, rear load garage. New washer and dryer. a large kitchen island overlooking the family room that acts as the heart of the home.
This EVERYTHING INCLUDED home includes Lawn Care, save utility cost with the solar system installed,
House located in the hottest communities and Top-rated school, in the Heart of horizon's West just minutes from the Town Center Village. Surrounded by Panther Lake Golf Course, this community is designed with an active lifestyle in mind . With easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

