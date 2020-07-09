9015 Pinch Shot Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access new construction

New Construction 5BR/3BA , sitting in a beautiful corner Lot.

Formal office on the first floor. Large families will enjoy this spacious two-story, five-bedroom, three-bathroom home. The roomy kitchen leads into a family room and breakfast nook. There is even a loft that provides additional space. The floorplan also includes a front porch, back patio, and a two car, rear load garage. New washer and dryer. a large kitchen island overlooking the family room that acts as the heart of the home.

This EVERYTHING INCLUDED home includes Lawn Care, save utility cost with the solar system installed,

House located in the hottest communities and Top-rated school, in the Heart of horizon's West just minutes from the Town Center Village. Surrounded by Panther Lake Golf Course, this community is designed with an active lifestyle in mind . With easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and more...