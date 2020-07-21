8826 Arrabida Ln

Amenities

dogs allowed pool playground clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED HOME AT DR. PHILLIPS/WINDERMERE AREA - Furnished new home to rent between Windermere and Dr Phillips neighborhood. Quiet and serene community with great clubhouse and swimming pool.The community offers a clubhouse with a great swimming pool and a great area to relax, soccer field, playground and nice walk paths. Home features spacious open kitchen concept with family room, separate breakfast area, guest room in the first floor, large master bedrooms and 3 more bedrooms on the 2 floor.



***Furniture is optional***



(RLNE5157618)