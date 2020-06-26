All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 8820 Arrabida Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
8820 Arrabida Ln.
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:08 PM

8820 Arrabida Ln.

8820 Arrabida Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8820 Arrabida Lane, Horizon West, FL 32836

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2 bath house, close to Disney world, this property is locate it Orlando/Windermere area, the schools are from Windermere location. The monthly rent includes the Lawn Care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 Arrabida Ln. have any available units?
8820 Arrabida Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 8820 Arrabida Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
8820 Arrabida Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 Arrabida Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 8820 Arrabida Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8820 Arrabida Ln. offer parking?
No, 8820 Arrabida Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 8820 Arrabida Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8820 Arrabida Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 Arrabida Ln. have a pool?
No, 8820 Arrabida Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 8820 Arrabida Ln. have accessible units?
No, 8820 Arrabida Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 Arrabida Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8820 Arrabida Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8820 Arrabida Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8820 Arrabida Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College