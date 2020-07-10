8701 Iron Mountain Trail

Amenities

Gorgeous and impeccable condition 7/4.5 home in desirable Windermere Trails community, newer Meritage home with good energy efficiency paved driveway and stone facade and tile roof, painted with designer neutral color, granite in all countertops for kitchen, bathrooms, wet bar and laundry room, first floor with owner suites with walk-in closet, and a nice office room with tray ceiling, second floor with a huge game room and wet bar area, a bedroom suite with walk-in closet, 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom and walk-in closet. Tiles in first floor common area and all wet areas, hand scrape wood flooring in the rest areas, no carpet in this house for easy care. Crown molding and ceiling fan with remote control in all rooms and in lanai. LED lights for energy saving. Washer and Dryer is included. Appliances Incl: Built-In Oven, Cooktop, Dishwasher, Freezer, Microwave, Refrigerator



The house is zoned for great schools, Windermere High School. Windermere Trails provides wonderful proximity to Orlando area recreation, golf, shopping, theme parks, and upscale dining. Residents will also value the Lakeside Village Shopping Center with Publix Grocery Store, which is conveniently located within walking distance.



Community Amenities: Dog Park with Dog Wash Station, Children\'s Playground, Outdoor Exercise Station, Pool with Splash Pad and Open Air Pavilion, Open Green Spaces with Picnic Areas. Contact Shirley Xue 413-726-4414 for questions. Pets welcome!



