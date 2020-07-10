All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 8701 Iron Mountain Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
8701 Iron Mountain Trail
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

8701 Iron Mountain Trail

8701 Iron Mountain Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8701 Iron Mountain Trail, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
game room
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/31baf2702b ----
Gorgeous and impeccable condition 7/4.5 home in desirable Windermere Trails community, newer Meritage home with good energy efficiency paved driveway and stone facade and tile roof, painted with designer neutral color, granite in all countertops for kitchen, bathrooms, wet bar and laundry room, first floor with owner suites with walk-in closet, and a nice office room with tray ceiling, second floor with a huge game room and wet bar area, a bedroom suite with walk-in closet, 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom and walk-in closet. Tiles in first floor common area and all wet areas, hand scrape wood flooring in the rest areas, no carpet in this house for easy care. Crown molding and ceiling fan with remote control in all rooms and in lanai. LED lights for energy saving. Washer and Dryer is included. Appliances Incl: Built-In Oven, Cooktop, Dishwasher, Freezer, Microwave, Refrigerator

The house is zoned for great schools, Windermere High School. Windermere Trails provides wonderful proximity to Orlando area recreation, golf, shopping, theme parks, and upscale dining. Residents will also value the Lakeside Village Shopping Center with Publix Grocery Store, which is conveniently located within walking distance.

Community Amenities: Dog Park with Dog Wash Station, Children\'s Playground, Outdoor Exercise Station, Pool with Splash Pad and Open Air Pavilion, Open Green Spaces with Picnic Areas. Contact Shirley Xue 413-726-4414 for questions. Pets welcome!

Attached 2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Granite Countertops
Paver Driveway
Tile Flooring
Walk In Closets
Washer And Dryer
Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 Iron Mountain Trail have any available units?
8701 Iron Mountain Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8701 Iron Mountain Trail have?
Some of 8701 Iron Mountain Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 Iron Mountain Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8701 Iron Mountain Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 Iron Mountain Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8701 Iron Mountain Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8701 Iron Mountain Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8701 Iron Mountain Trail offers parking.
Does 8701 Iron Mountain Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8701 Iron Mountain Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 Iron Mountain Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8701 Iron Mountain Trail has a pool.
Does 8701 Iron Mountain Trail have accessible units?
No, 8701 Iron Mountain Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 Iron Mountain Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8701 Iron Mountain Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 8701 Iron Mountain Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8701 Iron Mountain Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West Apartments with Garage
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College