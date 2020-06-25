8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL

Amenities

Furnished 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom, half bath and a loft. Attached 2 car garage. Energy Star certified, highly efficient insulated which brings your electric bill down. Amenities include walking trails and playground, Kid's Splash Pad, picnic table, dog park, plus a community pool. Parks and Lakeside Village Shopping Center with Publix Supermarket is just at the corner! House is across the street from the Bay Lake Elementary School. Also zoned for Horizon West Middle and Windermere High. *No short term lease - 12 month lease only.*