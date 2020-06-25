All apartments in Horizon West
8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL

8624 Powder Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8624 Powder Ridge Trail, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
Furnished 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom, half bath and a loft. Attached 2 car garage. Energy Star certified, highly efficient insulated which brings your electric bill down. Amenities include walking trails and playground, Kid's Splash Pad, picnic table, dog park, plus a community pool. Parks and Lakeside Village Shopping Center with Publix Supermarket is just at the corner! House is across the street from the Bay Lake Elementary School. Also zoned for Horizon West Middle and Windermere High. *No short term lease - 12 month lease only.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have any available units?
8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have?
Some of 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL has a pool.
Does 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 8624 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
