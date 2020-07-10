All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8438 Powder Ridge Tr

8438 Powder Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8438 Powder Ridge Trail, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
4 beds, 3.5 baths, bonus room. Community swimming pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8438 Powder Ridge Tr have any available units?
8438 Powder Ridge Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 8438 Powder Ridge Tr currently offering any rent specials?
8438 Powder Ridge Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8438 Powder Ridge Tr pet-friendly?
No, 8438 Powder Ridge Tr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8438 Powder Ridge Tr offer parking?
No, 8438 Powder Ridge Tr does not offer parking.
Does 8438 Powder Ridge Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8438 Powder Ridge Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8438 Powder Ridge Tr have a pool?
Yes, 8438 Powder Ridge Tr has a pool.
Does 8438 Powder Ridge Tr have accessible units?
No, 8438 Powder Ridge Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 8438 Powder Ridge Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8438 Powder Ridge Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8438 Powder Ridge Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8438 Powder Ridge Tr does not have units with air conditioning.

