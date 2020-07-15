8320 Iron Mountain Trl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park parking playground pool garage

AMAZING LAKE VIEW TOWNHOME AT WINDERMERE! - Amazing Lake View Townhome at the beautiful Windermere Trails! This charming and cozy 4 bed townhouse has lots of features: spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and exclusive laundry, Master Bath with two vanities, 3 bedrooms on the second floor, upstairs laundry, fenced Courtyard, 2 car garage and more. The community is under development and offers great amenities so you can enjoy even more the lifestyle of this desirable area. MUST SEE IT!



(RLNE5659123)