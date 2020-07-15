All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 8320 Iron Mountain Trl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
8320 Iron Mountain Trl.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

8320 Iron Mountain Trl.

8320 Iron Mountain Trail · (407) 395-4714 ext. 115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

8320 Iron Mountain Trail, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1822 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
AMAZING LAKE VIEW TOWNHOME AT WINDERMERE! - Amazing Lake View Townhome at the beautiful Windermere Trails! This charming and cozy 4 bed townhouse has lots of features: spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and exclusive laundry, Master Bath with two vanities, 3 bedrooms on the second floor, upstairs laundry, fenced Courtyard, 2 car garage and more. The community is under development and offers great amenities so you can enjoy even more the lifestyle of this desirable area. MUST SEE IT!

(RLNE5659123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. have any available units?
8320 Iron Mountain Trl. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. have?
Some of 8320 Iron Mountain Trl.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. currently offering any rent specials?
8320 Iron Mountain Trl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. is pet friendly.
Does 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. offer parking?
Yes, 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. offers parking.
Does 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. have a pool?
Yes, 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. has a pool.
Does 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. have accessible units?
No, 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8320 Iron Mountain Trl. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8320 Iron Mountain Trl.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West Apartments with Garage
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity