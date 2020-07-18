All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE

8310 Lookout Pointe Drive · (305) 753-1943
Location

8310 Lookout Pointe Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 4357 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Live the dream with a perfect unobstructed view with a Magical SUNSET from your own backyard of the nightly firework show over the Magic Kingdom! This Energy Star Certified home has a formal dining room, 6-bedrooms, 4-baths, loft, covered lanai and 2-car garage. The kitchen has solid wood cabinets quartz counters, stainless appliances (gas cooktop & double ovens), and walk-in pantry. Downstairs secondary bedroom perfect for visiting guests. Wallace floor plan by Meritage Homes with SOLAR PANELS that lower substantially your monthly bills. Community features pool, clubhouse, playground and walking trails! Great schools, shopping and dining! Call to schedule your showing and make it your dream home! - Deposit: FIRST + LAST + SECURITY DEPOSIT /// $ 250 pet fee non refundable / $350 carpet cleaning fee . **Rental includes: pest control + pool + A/c maintenance. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 50
fee: 250
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
