8310 LOOKOUT POINTE DRIVE

Live the dream with a perfect unobstructed view with a Magical SUNSET from your own backyard of the nightly firework show over the Magic Kingdom! This Energy Star Certified home has a formal dining room, 6-bedrooms, 4-baths, loft, covered lanai and 2-car garage. The kitchen has solid wood cabinets quartz counters, stainless appliances (gas cooktop & double ovens), and walk-in pantry. Downstairs secondary bedroom perfect for visiting guests. Wallace floor plan by Meritage Homes with SOLAR PANELS that lower substantially your monthly bills. Community features pool, clubhouse, playground and walking trails! Great schools, shopping and dining! Call to schedule your showing and make it your dream home! - Deposit: FIRST + LAST + SECURITY DEPOSIT /// $ 250 pet fee non refundable / $350 carpet cleaning fee . **Rental includes: pest control + pool + A/c maintenance. ***