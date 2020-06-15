All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

8013 Woodstar Lane

8013 Woodstar Lane · (407) 745-5377
Location

8013 Woodstar Lane, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8013 Woodstar Lane · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2082 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
Newer 3/2 Plus Den Located in Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities. Highlighted amenities include: a tennis court, basketball court, clubhouse and recreation center, resort-styled swimming pool, dog park and walking trails.

This three bedroom, two bathroom home features a welcoming front porch and a two car garage. The open kitchen overlooks the combination dining and family rooms. The spacious master suite includes a separate bathtub and shower as well as his and her sinks.

This beautifully upgraded Lennar home features:
-Designer style kitchen with quartz counter tops, and top of the line black
stainless steel appliances.
-Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom.
-A large walk in closet in the master bedroom
-Full size washer and dryer.
-Energy efficient appliances and water heater.
-24 hours emergency maintenance.

This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee.
For more information and showing times please contact our office at 407-745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com.

(RLNE4067495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8013 Woodstar Lane have any available units?
8013 Woodstar Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8013 Woodstar Lane have?
Some of 8013 Woodstar Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8013 Woodstar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8013 Woodstar Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8013 Woodstar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8013 Woodstar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8013 Woodstar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8013 Woodstar Lane does offer parking.
Does 8013 Woodstar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8013 Woodstar Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8013 Woodstar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8013 Woodstar Lane has a pool.
Does 8013 Woodstar Lane have accessible units?
No, 8013 Woodstar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8013 Woodstar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8013 Woodstar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8013 Woodstar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8013 Woodstar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
