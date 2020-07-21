7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym game room parking pool garage

Beautiful builder model for rent a must see in a beautiful community . Full Furnished if needed rent will be increased $200 month...Two story the fully-equipped luxury kitchen , gourmet kitchen with all the bells and whistles overlooks the breakfast nook, family room and covered patio. The master suite has a private bathroom with a tub, separate shower and his and her sinks and walk-in closets, 3 more bedrooms upstars . Laundry and a media/game room for additional space. All the house was fully decorated by an interior designer it was a builder model. Community amenities include a pool fitness center, clubhouse , dog park please call before stopping, owner lives there.. builder model so everything is upgraded and top of the line.