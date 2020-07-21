All apartments in Horizon West
7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP
Last updated March 9 2020 at 1:52 AM

7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP

7731 Minutemen Loop · No Longer Available
Location

7731 Minutemen Loop, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful builder model for rent a must see in a beautiful community . Full Furnished if needed rent will be increased $200 month...Two story the fully-equipped luxury kitchen , gourmet kitchen with all the bells and whistles overlooks the breakfast nook, family room and covered patio. The master suite has a private bathroom with a tub, separate shower and his and her sinks and walk-in closets, 3 more bedrooms upstars . Laundry and a media/game room for additional space. All the house was fully decorated by an interior designer it was a builder model. Community amenities include a pool fitness center, clubhouse , dog park please call before stopping, owner lives there.. builder model so everything is upgraded and top of the line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP have any available units?
7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP have?
Some of 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP offers parking.
Does 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP has a pool.
Does 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP have accessible units?
No, 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 7731 MINUTEMEN LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
