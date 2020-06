Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

This is a beautiful two story townhome with pond view. The kitchen features granite counter tops with a large island. This community featured a basketball, tennis courts and as well a playground. The resort-style swimming pool has a spacious sundeck and cabanas. Centrally located to major roads, shopping malls and much more! This community was designed specifically for families of all sizes with a friendly atmosphere and convenient location.