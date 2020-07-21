7609 Sutherton Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

7609 SUTHERTON LN, WINDERMERE, FL 34786 - Property Id: 213134



Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse in the upscale city of Windermere, FL with a community pool, clubhouse, workout room, kids playground, etc. Includes Stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile, car garage and storage. Perfect location - Close to Disney attractions, Sea World, Universal, top level shopping, entertainment, world class restaurants, International Drive and a short 45 minute drive to Tampa, FL and the Hard Rock Cafe. Enjoy the Florida Resort Lifestyle. Contact Tillman Haynes, Realtor / Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate / (407) 600-0393

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213134

Property Id 213134



(RLNE5510968)