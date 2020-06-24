All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

7410 Fairgrove Ave.

7410 Fairgrove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7410 Fairgrove Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
7410 Fairgrove Ave. Available 04/01/19 Beautiful home in Windermere! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom plus bonus room located in Windermere Sound. This single family home offers over 2800 square feet of living space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, washer/dryer, and two car garage. Windermere Sound residents have access to exceptional amenities including swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and tot lot. Lawn service is included in the rent.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $2475. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $100. Pet fee: $150.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

(RLNE2555574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7410 Fairgrove Ave. have any available units?
7410 Fairgrove Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7410 Fairgrove Ave. have?
Some of 7410 Fairgrove Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7410 Fairgrove Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7410 Fairgrove Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7410 Fairgrove Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7410 Fairgrove Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7410 Fairgrove Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7410 Fairgrove Ave. offers parking.
Does 7410 Fairgrove Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7410 Fairgrove Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7410 Fairgrove Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 7410 Fairgrove Ave. has a pool.
Does 7410 Fairgrove Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7410 Fairgrove Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7410 Fairgrove Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7410 Fairgrove Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7410 Fairgrove Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7410 Fairgrove Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

