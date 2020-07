Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Beautiful Home in Windermere, FL - Beautiful and spacious home in the desirable community of Enclave at Berkshire Park has everything you are looking for, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Family Room + Bonus Room, nice and spacious back yard, screen porch, breakfast bar and much more. Community amenities include Tot Lot, Playground, Pool & Cabana. Conveniently located close to attractions, amusement parks and shopping centers, s and easy access to 429, 408, 535 and I-4 roadways.



(RLNE5489453)