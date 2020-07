Amenities

Beatiful Single Family House in the quiet and charming Windermere Sound community, it offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms, enjoy this upgraded house with ceramic throughout all the first floor, stainless still appliances, granite countertops, large rooms and lots of spaces inside and outside. House was built in 2.017, last house to be built in the community. Great schools, close to shoping centers and you can also enjoy the Disney Fireworks everynight. Call and schedule your showing.