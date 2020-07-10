Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 7218 Penkridge Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
7218 Penkridge Ln.
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:53 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7218 Penkridge Ln.
7218 Penkridge Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7218 Penkridge Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful home WITH 4 BED / 3.5 BATH LOCATED IN WINDERMERE, SPACIOUS ROOMS, CAR GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE. THIS AREA HAS EXCELLENT LOCAL SCHOOLS AND THE COMMUNITY HAS A VARIETY OF AMENITIES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7218 Penkridge Ln. have any available units?
7218 Penkridge Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Horizon West, FL
.
Is 7218 Penkridge Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
7218 Penkridge Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7218 Penkridge Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 7218 Penkridge Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Horizon West
.
Does 7218 Penkridge Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 7218 Penkridge Ln. offers parking.
Does 7218 Penkridge Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7218 Penkridge Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7218 Penkridge Ln. have a pool?
No, 7218 Penkridge Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 7218 Penkridge Ln. have accessible units?
No, 7218 Penkridge Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 7218 Penkridge Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7218 Penkridge Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7218 Penkridge Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7218 Penkridge Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Similar Pages
Horizon West 1 Bedrooms
Horizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Horizon West Apartments with Garage
Horizon West Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
Brandon, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Lady Lake, FL
DeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FL
Celebration, FL
Doctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FL
Bartow, FL
Brooksville, FL
Hunters Creek, FL
Fish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FL
Azalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FL
Goldenrod, FL
Davenport, FL
Highland City, FL
Orange City, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Signature Lakes
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College