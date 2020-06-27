All apartments in Horizon West
6950 Trellis Vine Loop

6950 Trellis Vine Loop
Location

6950 Trellis Vine Loop, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction 5 Bedroom Home in Windermere, FL - This Brand New home at Windstone is a fantastic home with five bedrooms, three and half baths, and a two-car garage. It offers a marvelous open great room, kitchen, and casual dining area. As well as a formal space for family gatherings or a separate study to help keep you organized. The kitchen provides ample counter space, an oversized island, and pantry. A formal dining space, bedroom, full bath, and laundry room complete the first floor of this home. Upstairs flow into the spacious bonus room, perfect for entertaining the family. The master suite features a master bath with a walk-in shower, dual vanity, enclosed water closet, and two generous walk-in closets. Three additional bedrooms, and two full baths complete this marvelous home.

Sunset Park Elementary
Bridgewater Middle School
Windermere High School

Publix is 5 minute away and lake side shopping center, grade a school for your children, close to Disney and winter garden village.

Call or Text Ms. Chris 407.437.7133 schedule a showing TODAY!!!
Office Line: 407.566.3400

Driving Directions: From Downtown Orlando: Take I-4 West to Exit 68-Lake Buena Vista/FL-535, Go .2 miles and turn left onto FL-535, Drive 7.5 miles to Overstreet and turn left, Community entrance will be directly ahead on the right. From Hwy 429:: Take 429 South to Exit 19, Merge onto Stoney Brook West, Take first left onto County Hwy 535/Winter Garden Vineland Rd., Drive 2.9 miles and turn left onto State Road 535, Drive 2.7 miles to Overstreet and turn left., Community entrance will be directly ahead on the right

(RLNE4979174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6950 Trellis Vine Loop have any available units?
6950 Trellis Vine Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6950 Trellis Vine Loop have?
Some of 6950 Trellis Vine Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6950 Trellis Vine Loop currently offering any rent specials?
6950 Trellis Vine Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6950 Trellis Vine Loop pet-friendly?
No, 6950 Trellis Vine Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 6950 Trellis Vine Loop offer parking?
Yes, 6950 Trellis Vine Loop offers parking.
Does 6950 Trellis Vine Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6950 Trellis Vine Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6950 Trellis Vine Loop have a pool?
No, 6950 Trellis Vine Loop does not have a pool.
Does 6950 Trellis Vine Loop have accessible units?
No, 6950 Trellis Vine Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 6950 Trellis Vine Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 6950 Trellis Vine Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6950 Trellis Vine Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 6950 Trellis Vine Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
