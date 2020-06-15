All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 6943 Trellis Vine Lp.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
6943 Trellis Vine Lp
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6943 Trellis Vine Lp

6943 Trellis Vine Loop · (407) 566-3400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6943 Trellis Vine Loop, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6943 Trellis Vine Lp · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5 Bed Home in the Heart of Windermere, FL!! Close to Disney and Theme Parks!! - This Brand New home at Windstone is a fantastic home with five bedrooms, three and half baths, and a two-car garage. It offers a marvelous open great room, kitchen, and casual dining area. As well as a formal space for family gatherings or a separate study to help keep you organized. The kitchen provides ample counter space, an oversized island, and pantry. A formal dining space, bedroom, full bath, and laundry room complete the first floor of this home. Upstairs flow into the spacious bonus room, perfect for entertaining the family. The master suite features a master bath with a walk-in shower, dual vanity, enclosed water closet, and two generous walk-in closets. Three additional bedrooms, and two full baths complete this marvelous home.

Sunset Park Elementary
Bridgewater Middle School
Windermere High School

Publix is 5 minute away and lake side shopping center, grade a school for your children, close to Disney and winter garden village.

Call or Text Chris Cole at 407-437-7133 schedule a showing TODAY!
Office Line: 407.566.3400

Driving Directions: From Downtown Orlando: Take I-4 West to Exit 68-Lake Buena Vista/FL-535, Go .2 miles and turn left onto FL-535, Drive 7.5 miles to Overstreet and turn left, Community entrance will be directly ahead on the right. From Hwy 429:: Take 429 South to Exit 19, Merge onto Stoney Brook West, Take first left onto County Hwy 535/Winter Garden Vineland Rd., Drive 2.9 miles and turn left onto State Road 535, Drive 2.7 miles to Overstreet and turn left., Community entrance will be directly ahead on the right

(RLNE4882056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6943 Trellis Vine Lp have any available units?
6943 Trellis Vine Lp has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6943 Trellis Vine Lp have?
Some of 6943 Trellis Vine Lp's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6943 Trellis Vine Lp currently offering any rent specials?
6943 Trellis Vine Lp isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6943 Trellis Vine Lp pet-friendly?
Yes, 6943 Trellis Vine Lp is pet friendly.
Does 6943 Trellis Vine Lp offer parking?
Yes, 6943 Trellis Vine Lp does offer parking.
Does 6943 Trellis Vine Lp have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6943 Trellis Vine Lp does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6943 Trellis Vine Lp have a pool?
No, 6943 Trellis Vine Lp does not have a pool.
Does 6943 Trellis Vine Lp have accessible units?
No, 6943 Trellis Vine Lp does not have accessible units.
Does 6943 Trellis Vine Lp have units with dishwashers?
No, 6943 Trellis Vine Lp does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6943 Trellis Vine Lp have units with air conditioning?
No, 6943 Trellis Vine Lp does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6943 Trellis Vine Lp?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity