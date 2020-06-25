All apartments in Horizon West
6938 Trellis Vine Loop

6938 Trellis Vine Loop
Location

6938 Trellis Vine Loop, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
game room
extra storage
5 Bed Home in Windstone - This home at Windstone is a splendid two-story home with five bedrooms, four baths, and a two-car garage. A charming front porch welcomes you as you enter into the foyer leading to the great room. It allows for outstanding entertaining with ease of living. The great room combines the kitchen, dining and living areas to create an open environment for family interaction.

Expansive windows throughout provides connectivity to the outdoors. An oversized kitchen island provides room for seating, gathering and food preparation, along with plenty of counter spaces and a generous pantry for storage. The first floor is complete with a private bedrooms suite that includes a bath and walk-in closet, a powder room, laundry room and even an extra storage area under the stairs. The second floor of this home includes a beautiful master suite, a master bath with a large shower and sizable walk-in closet, three additional bedrooms, and an extra bath. If more space is needed, there is a myriad of options to personalize this floor plan to your needs, including a game room, study, rear extensions and even additional bedrooms and baths.

Sunset Park Elementary
Bridgewater Middle School
Windermere High School

Publix is 5 minute away and lake side shopping center, grade a school for your children, close to Disney and winter garden village.

Call or Text Ms.Chris at 407-437-7133 to schedule a showing TODAY!

Driving Directions: From Downtown Orlando: Take I-4 West to Exit 68-Lake Buena Vista/FL-535, Go .2 miles and turn left onto FL-535, Drive 7.5 miles to Overstreet and turn left, Community entrance will be directly ahead on the right. From Hwy 429:: Take 429 South to Exit 19, Merge onto Stoney Brook West, Take first left onto County Hwy 535/Winter Garden Vineland Rd., Drive 2.9 miles and turn left onto State Road 535, Drive 2.7 miles to Overstreet and turn left., Community entrance will be directly ahead on the right

(RLNE4812489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6938 Trellis Vine Loop have any available units?
6938 Trellis Vine Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6938 Trellis Vine Loop have?
Some of 6938 Trellis Vine Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6938 Trellis Vine Loop currently offering any rent specials?
6938 Trellis Vine Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6938 Trellis Vine Loop pet-friendly?
No, 6938 Trellis Vine Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 6938 Trellis Vine Loop offer parking?
Yes, 6938 Trellis Vine Loop offers parking.
Does 6938 Trellis Vine Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6938 Trellis Vine Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6938 Trellis Vine Loop have a pool?
No, 6938 Trellis Vine Loop does not have a pool.
Does 6938 Trellis Vine Loop have accessible units?
No, 6938 Trellis Vine Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 6938 Trellis Vine Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 6938 Trellis Vine Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6938 Trellis Vine Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 6938 Trellis Vine Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
