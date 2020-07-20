6872 Trellis Vine Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Brand New 5 Bedroom at Windstone at Heart of Windermere!!! - This Brand New home at Windstone is a fantastic home with five bedrooms, three and half baths, and a two-car garage. It offers a marvelous open great room, kitchen, and casual dining area. As well as a formal space for family gatherings or a separate study to help keep you organized. The kitchen provides ample counter space, an oversized island, and pantry. A formal dining space, bedroom, full bath, and laundry room complete the first floor of this home. Upstairs flow into the spacious bonus room, perfect for entertaining the family. The master suite features a master bath with a walk-in shower, dual vanity, enclosed water closet, and two generous walk-in closets. Three additional bedrooms, and two full baths complete this marvelous home.



Sunset Park Elementary

Bridgewater Middle School

Windermere High School



Publix is 5 minute away and lake side shopping center, grade a school for your children, close to Disney and winter garden village.



Driving Directions: From Downtown Orlando: Take I-4 West to Exit 68-Lake Buena Vista/FL-535, Go .2 miles and turn left onto FL-535, Drive 7.5 miles to Overstreet and turn left, Community entrance will be directly ahead on the right. From Hwy 429:: Take 429 South to Exit 19, Merge onto Stoney Brook West, Take first left onto County Hwy 535/Winter Garden Vineland Rd., Drive 2.9 miles and turn left onto State Road 535, Drive 2.7 miles to Overstreet and turn left., Community entrance will be directly ahead on the right



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4852794)